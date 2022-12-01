RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €593.00 ($611.34) and last traded at €594.00 ($612.37). 4,735 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €608.00 ($626.80).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €543.10 and its 200-day moving average is €565.38.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

