Raymond James Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$59.30. 2,919,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$54.60 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.89.

In other news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at C$762,065.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

