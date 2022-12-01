Raymond James Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $48.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.