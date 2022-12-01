RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 6,433 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $98,682.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RCMT opened at $15.28 on Thursday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Read More
