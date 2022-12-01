RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 6,433 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $98,682.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT opened at $15.28 on Thursday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

