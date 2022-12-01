Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH):

11/21/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

11/17/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.50.

11/16/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $1.25.

11/11/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $2.25 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.91. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

