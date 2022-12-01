Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH):
- 11/21/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 11/17/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.50.
- 11/16/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $1.25.
- 11/11/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $2.25 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.91. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
