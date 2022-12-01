Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA stock opened at $356.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.81. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
Institutional Trading of Mastercard
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
