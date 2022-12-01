Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Shares of MA stock opened at $356.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.81. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

