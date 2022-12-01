Reef (REEF) One Day Volume Reaches $17.85 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $62.75 million and $17.85 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00505972 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,710,844,016 coins and its circulating supply is 20,710,843,716 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

