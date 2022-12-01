Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

