Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.