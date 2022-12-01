Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of 3M by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.42. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

