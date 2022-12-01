Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Corteva by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Corteva by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

