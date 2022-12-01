Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,244,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,622,000 after purchasing an additional 463,311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

