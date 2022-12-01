Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $882,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 316,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $120.10 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

