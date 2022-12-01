Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after buying an additional 2,610,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,527,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.