Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

