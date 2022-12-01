Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 41.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

AMGN opened at $286.40 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

