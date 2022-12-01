Wolfe Research Downgrades Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Peer Perform

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.7 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $793,975,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,347,000 after buying an additional 570,608 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 32.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

