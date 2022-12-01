Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of RF opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

