Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
RGLS stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
