Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($195.88) to €155.00 ($159.79) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($313.40) to €310.00 ($319.59) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($335.05) to €257.00 ($264.95) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of REMYY opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

