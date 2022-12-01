Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Delcath Systems (DCTH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Delcath Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00.

11/15/2022 – Delcath Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $19.00.

11/13/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

