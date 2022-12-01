Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.40.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

Shares of FM opened at C$31.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.