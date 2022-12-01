Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.38 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.05). 113,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 290,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.06).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £162.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,100.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.03.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Residential Secure Income

About Residential Secure Income

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Whiteman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($21,772.94).

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

