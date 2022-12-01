Reviewing Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Greenwich LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio N/A -480.17% -76.14% Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -37.58% -37.06%

Volatility and Risk

Gossamer Bio has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$234.00 million ($2.89) -2.85 Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$4.57 million ($0.57) -24.56

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Greenwich LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenwich LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gossamer Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gossamer Bio and Greenwich LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio 0 1 9 0 2.90 Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 146.06%. Greenwich LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 457.14%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Gossamer Bio.

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences beats Gossamer Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. It has license agreements with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

