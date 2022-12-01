Reviewing Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) & Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Union Dental alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Union Dental and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 237.84%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Union Dental.

This table compares Union Dental and Pear Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 61.32 -$65.14 million ($0.22) -8.41

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pear Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47%

Risk and Volatility

Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Union Dental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Dental

(Get Rating)

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Dental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Dental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.