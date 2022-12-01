Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.32

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

