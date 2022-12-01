RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,435 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.