RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.47.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

