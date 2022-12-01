RFG Advisory LLC Invests $3.20 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $97.68 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.