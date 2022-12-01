RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,273 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.56%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

