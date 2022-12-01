RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.93 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $694.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

