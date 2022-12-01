RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Realty Income by 365.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE O opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

