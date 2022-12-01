RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $374.49 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.