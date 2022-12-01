Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,935.00.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,609. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
