Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,935.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,609. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.