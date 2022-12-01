RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18. 185,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,900,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
RLX Technology Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
