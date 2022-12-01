RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18. 185,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,900,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

RLX Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at $64,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 161.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.