ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Down 0.5%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 20,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 28,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the period. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 5.27% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

