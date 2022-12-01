Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 25,300 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,617.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,651,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,593,546.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,689.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner purchased 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $200,732.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner purchased 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner purchased 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner purchased 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner bought 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

NYSE RKT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 390,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 147,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

