Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Rocket Companies by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 390,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 57.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.