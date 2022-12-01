Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $147.31 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,382.06 or 0.08071696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $147.31 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,384.67968551 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,829,482.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

