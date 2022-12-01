Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.74. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 38,940 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. Research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at $514,247,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,733,053 shares of company stock valued at $27,151,614 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

