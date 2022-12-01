Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,655 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

