Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,211 Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Kimball International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 585,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Kimball International Price Performance

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

