Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $388,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

