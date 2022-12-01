Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $431,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NYSE TJX opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

