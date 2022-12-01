Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $570,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.