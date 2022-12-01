Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $367,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.19. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

