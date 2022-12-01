Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $479,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

GPK opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.