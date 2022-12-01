Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $484,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,370 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

