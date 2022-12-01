Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 69.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.77. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

