Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,075,000 after buying an additional 793,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,987,000 after buying an additional 115,239 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,826,000 after buying an additional 171,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.